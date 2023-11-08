Scroll Making Workshop Coming to Getty Villa

The Free Drop-in Program Is Part of the the Egyptian Book of the Dead Exhibition

By Zach Armstrong

A Papyrus Scroll Making Family Workshop is taking place at the Getty Villa on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, participants will get a chance to create their own papyrus scene inspired by illustrations in the Book of the Dead, as well as learn about the creation and utility of scrolls in ancient Egyptian art and belief.

The free drop-in program is part of the The Egyptian Book of the Dead exhibition, which takes a close look at ritual spells inscribed on funerary objects, including papyrus scrolls and linen mummy wrappings. It showcases some of the Getty’s Book of the Dead manuscripts which until now have never been on public view.

For more information, go to https://www.getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_3982.html.