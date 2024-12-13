Sen. Allen to Host Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Toys Will Be Distributed to Local Families Through Partnerships With My Stuff Bags Foundation and the Assistance League of Los Angeles

Senator Ben Allen will host his annual Holiday Celebration and Toy Drive on Wednesday, December 18, at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles. The event, open to the public, aims to bring the community together during the holiday season and support local families in need.

The celebration will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 6333 W. 3rd Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation, though contributions are not required to participate. The toys will be distributed to local families through partnerships with My Stuff Bags Foundation and the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

“The holiday season allows many of us to spend quality time with friends and family to reflect on the year that has been,” said Senator Allen in a release. “I’m excited to invite my community to join this meaningful event, where we can celebrate together and give back to those in need.”

The My Stuff Bags Foundation supports children rescued from abuse and homelessness by providing them with duffel bags filled with essentials such as toiletries, toys, and blankets. The nonprofit organization delivers approximately 20,000 bags annually, helping vulnerable children nationwide experience comfort and stability.