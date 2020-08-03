Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes?
* LA Rents Decreasing?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock.
Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
COVID-19: Public Health ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ County Is on Right Path to Slowing Spread
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Handgun Brandished in Armed Robbery
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?
A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices
July 29, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds,...
Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People
July 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...
Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020
July 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Palisades Crime Update
July 28, 2020 Palisades News
Robbery Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/21/20 at 9 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle while victim...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19: Palisades Today – July, 23, 2020
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19 * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Palisades News will interview Los Angeles City...
Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases
July 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows By Sam Catanzaro A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge...
