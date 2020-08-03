Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes?
* LA Rents Decreasing?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock.

in News, Video
digital

