* Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...
Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire Breaks Out at Temescal
Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
