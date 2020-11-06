Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020

* Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
Video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
News, Westside Wellness

Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...

Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau.
News

Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire, News

Fire Breaks Out at Temescal

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
Video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, Video

Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
Homeless, News

Los Angeles Delays Voting on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...

Hotel Solaire - 1710 7th Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Real Estate, Video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
News, Video

Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Food & Drink, Video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....

