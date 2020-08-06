Seven Arrows Likely to Begin Year Remote

LA County announces it will not yet issue waivers to elementary schools to reopen

By Sam Catanzaro

Pacific Palisades’ Seven Arrows Elementary School will likely begin the school year remotely as Los Angeles County health officials announced they will not yet be issuing waivers for elementary schools to resume in-person learning.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) said it will adhere to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health which recommends that Counties with case rates at or above 200 cases per 100,000 residents do not extend waivers for the re-opening of classroom instruction for students in grades TK- 6. Los Angeles County’s case rate currently is around 355 per 100,000, according to Public Health.

“We know that to many families, this is a disappointing announcement, but it’s based on the existing science and data that is guiding all of our decision-making. We need to ensure the health and safety of our children, school teachers and staff and all of their families,” reads the statement. “This decision will be reconsidered once the case rate falls to the levels recommended by the State.”

Following this announcement, Seven Arrows–which had previously applied for a waiver and indicated they hoped to open for in-person instruction–released a statement saying that classes will most likely begin remotely.

“While the County is trending downwards in terms of numbers, we are certainly not at that level today. We have time for the numbers to drop, but it is not looking hopeful we will be there by September 3,” reads the statement, referencing the first day of classes, which had been pushed back from August 2. “It is time to start planning for the likelihood that we will begin school with distance learning. More information about our plans will be provided in detail at the upcoming Town Hall Meetings.”

As of Wednesday, Public Health has identified 197,912 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,825 deaths. In Pacific Palisades, there have been 100 cases and three deaths.

in Education, News
Related Posts
Health, News

Over Half 60 of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

Younger adults continue to make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases County health officials say. The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
News, Video

You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...

A man is arrest in Malibu over the weekend. Photo: LASD.
Crime, News

Man Arrested on Malibu Beach for Possession of Meth and Knife

August 5, 2020

Read more
August 5, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies make arrest over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he was in...
News

Getty Villa Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

August 5, 2020

Read more
August 5, 2020

Staff members at both Getty Center and Getty Villa test positive for the virus By Sam Catanzaro While both remain...
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
News

COVID-19: Public Health ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ County Is on Right Path to Slowing Spread

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...

The intersection of Oceana Way and Entrada Drive where an armed robbery occurred recently. Photo: Google Maps.
News

Handgun Brandished in Armed Robbery

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Pacific Palisades Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
News, Video

Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
News, Video

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...

"This package would effectively end single-family zoning in California," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. "It does this by allowing four market-priced homes on all lots that now have just one, with neither affordable units nor new parking spaces required. This alone could lead to wide disruption of residential neighborhoods." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Politics

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds,...
Health, News

Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...
News, Video

Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR