Skateboarding Contest and Chili Cookoff Coming to Malibu

Winners Are Bestowed With Prizes Amounting to Over $5K

Pacific Palisades skate shop Paliskates will participate at the Malibu Chili Cookoff, near the Johnny Strange Skate Ramp and contest area.

The Paliskates team will be offering services such as custom skateboard assembly, upgrades, repairs, and opportunities to acquire complete skateboard sets by Carver Skate. Paliskates apparel and accessories for both children and adults will be on display.

The annual skateboarding contest, commemorating the memory of the late Malibu local, Johnny Strange, welcomes participants spanning various age groups and skill levels. Winners of the competition are not only bestowed with cash prizes, but also recognized with honorary awards, cumulatively amounting to over $5,000 in cash and skate gear.

Prize Distribution:

Intermediate ($500): 1st place – $250, 2nd place – $150, 3rd place – $100

Advanced ($4,000): 1st place – $1,500, 2nd place – $1,000, 3rd place – $750, 4th place – $500, 5th place – $250

A continuous distribution of $500 in random cash and prizes throughout the day.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd, at 3 p.m., the contest offers on-site registration.

A time-honored tradition in Malibu, the Chili Cookoff promises culinary choices and entertainment. Local restaurants, businesses, artisans, DJs, rides, and performances will be showcased throughout the four-day event.

Admission tickets for the Cookoff are available online only at https://malibuchilicookoff.org/skate/ and must be secured in advance. Children aged 5 and under enjoy free entry.

Event Schedule:

Friday: 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Monday: 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: 23575 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA