* Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open
* Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades
Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022
Another Mountain Lion Dies After Being Hit by a Car
August 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
P-89 found dead along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills last month By Sam Catanzaro Another mountain...
City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms
August 8, 2022 Staff Writer
LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
Woman Dies After Getting Hit by Vehicle at Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates
August 8, 2022 Staff Writer
LAPD says no evidence of criminal or gross negligence in July 22 incident A woman passed away from injuries sustained...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million
August 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property By Dolores Quintana Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel...
Board of Supervisors Considering Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Why Hasn’t Sugar Ray Leonard’s Palisades Home Sold?
August 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Property has been on the market for three years By Dolores Quintana Sugar Ray Leonard’s lavish home has been on...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Autopsy Reveals Brianna Kupfer Stabbed 26 Times
August 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA student died from exsanguination in January attack while working at Hancock Park furniture store, Corner reports By Sam Catanzaro...
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools
August 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...
Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’
Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community By Susan Payne The Century...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Draycott Partnering With Organization to Help Families Separated at Border
Palisades restaurant teaming up with This Is About Humanity for Community Hour this month By Dolores Quintana The Draycott in...
Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area
Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
