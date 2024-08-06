SMAM Extends “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Exhibit Through August

The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday

The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been extended at the Santa Monica Art Museum until August 18.

The exhibit offers a journey through more than 200 beautiful, idiosyncratic, and interesting places on Earth, all seemingly plucked from the whimsical world of filmmaker Wes Anderson. Visitors can explore 10 themed rooms that provide a personal passport to visual inspiration and adventure with stunning photography and immersive moments.

The exhibition encourages attendees to look at the world through a delightfully different lens. It transports visitors to 200 real-life locations from across the globe that exude Wes Anderson’s iconic aesthetic, immersing them in the unexpected stories behind each destination.

In addition to celebrating travel and photography, the exhibit fosters a sense of community and curiosity among visitors, whether they are fans or newcomers to the Accidentally Wes Anderson community. The diverse and captivating themes, presented in 10 distinct rooms, showcase hidden wonders from around the world, celebrating the charm of Anderson’s aesthetics through real-life places.

The exhibition opened in May, with varied hours between Wednesday and Sunday, at the Santa Monica Art Museum, located at 1219 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401. The exhibit is fully accessible, although wheelchair rentals are not available on-site.



Tickets can be found at https://feverup.com/m/162804?_gl=1*adswny*_ga*NDg5MjY5NjA5LjE3MjI4OTA2NzM.*_ga_EJHTKVYER0*MTcyMjg5MDY3Mi4xLjAuMTcyMjg5MDY3Mi4wLjAuMA..&cp_landing=cta_tickets&cp_landing_term=cta_tickets&cp_landing_source=landing_medium&utm_source=google&thm=465&utm_medium=organic.