SMC to Host Applied Music Showcase in May

Photo: Santa Monica College

Highlighted Students Set to Perform a Variety of Songs, Instrumental Solos, Ensemble Pieces, and Original Compositions

Santa Monica College’s Music Department is set to present the Applied Music Showcase, highlighting students enrolled in SMC’s distinctive Applied Music Program as they perform a variety of songs, instrumental solos, ensemble pieces, and original compositions in various genres. 

The showcase is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at The Broad Stage within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street in Santa Monica.

The Applied Music Program, established in 2001 by Dr. James Smith and currently overseen by directors Jimmy Cheesman, David Arbury, and Janelle DeStefano, aims to nurture the talents of exceptional instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers. Its mission is to equip each student for successful transfer as a music major to a four-year university or conservatory.

General admission tickets are priced at $10 (plus a nominal service fee), with complimentary entry available for students upon presentation of a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online in advance through smc.edu/tickets or by phone at 310-434-3005 (Monday to Friday, during limited hours). 

Alternatively, tickets will be available for purchase at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center starting 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is provided on-site, and seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details, contact 310-434-4323. Please note that all performances are subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.

in News
Related Posts
News

Make Science Your Destination This Summer

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

Destination Science is the fun science day camp for curious kids with over 15 STEM activities weekly, three science stations...
News

Prime Time Sports Camps Coming Soon

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Groundlings Summer Improv Classes Open April 2

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

A summer of improvisation is around the corner at The Groundlings. Three months of summer class offerings for teens will...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

VNC Fails to Pass Compromise Revisions on Third Try

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

Board Composition Will Remain the Same for the 2025 Elections By Nick Antonicello  The April meeting of the Venice Neighborhood...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Report: Video Game Mogul Lists Palisades Home for $9.2M

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Built in 2018, the Wood-Shingled Home Spans 7,000 Square Feet across Multiple Levels Dan Houser, the English video game magnate,...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Agreement Between SMMUSD and Malibu Moves District Separation Efforts Forward

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

The Agreement Awaits Approval by Both the Malibu City Council and the Smmusd Board of Education The City of Malibu...
News, Video

(Video) Award-Winning Pianist to Premiere “Rocket Man: A Live Orchestral Experience” in Santa Monica

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Classic Songs Will Include “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” @palisadesnews “Rocket Man” is coming soon to Santa Monica...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Legislation Seeks to Place Speed Cameras on Pacific Coast Highway

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The Proposed System Would Work Alongside Radar Feedback Signs, with Violators Facing Fines of up to $500 Malibu officials, led...
News

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Apartment Shooter Faces 20 Felony Charges, Could Spend Life in Prison

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail By Zach Armstrong A man accused of firing over...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
News

Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
News, Video

(Video) Mayor & Vice Mayor of Santa Monica Speak Out Against Needle Exchange Program

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

The Demonstration was Organized by the Santa Monica Coalition @palisadesnews A Santa Monica rally has held against the needle exchange...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Ye Slashes Price of Malibu Pad by $14M

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Ye’s real estate investment hasn’t yielded positive returns Controversial rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now known as Ye, continues efforts...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR