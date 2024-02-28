SMMUSD Appoints New Asst. Superintendent of Education Services

Dr. Williamson Will Assume Her Role on March 8, Bringing 17 Years of Education Experience

In a special board meeting on Feb. 27, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Stacy Williamson as the new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.

Dr. Williamson will assume her role on March 8, bringing 17 years of education experience, including two years as the Director of Research, Evaluation, and Assessment at SMMUSD.

Dr. Williamson’s educational journey includes diverse roles in the Palmdale and Newhall School Districts, such as elementary school principal, assistant principal, district learning support teacher, and more. In her current position, she coordinates the district-wide assessment program, presents annual reports to the school board, and collaborates with principals and teachers to analyze school data.

Holder of a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, a master’s degree in education, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Cal State Northridge, Dr. Williamson’s commitment to academic excellence is evident. She replaces Dr. Jacqueline Mora, honoring her legacy, and Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton expressed gratitude to the educational services team for their dedication during the transition.