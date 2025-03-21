SMMUSD Moves Forward with New Library, Early Childhood Learning Facility

Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows

Construction of a new library and early childhood learning building at Roosevelt Elementary School is set to begin in June 2025, following the passage of Santa Monica’s QS bond measure in November 2024.

The project, part of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s (SMMUSD) facilities improvement plan, will include a new library and a dedicated space for transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten students. The district plans to relocate classrooms and install temporary facilities to accommodate students during construction.

Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows, while TK and kindergarten students will be relocated to designated rooms in existing buildings. A temporary restroom trailer will also be installed.

The new 17,000-square-foot facility, expected to be completed in January 2027, will include three TK classrooms, four kindergarten classrooms, and teacher collaboration areas. The design integrates with the school’s historic courtyards while adding a library garden and updated entryway on Montana Avenue.