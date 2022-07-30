Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere

Photo: The Beverly Hills Estates.

Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property

By Dolores Quintana

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has already sold his Brentwood home a month after listing it for sale as reported by The Dirt.com. The buyers are Sophia Richie and her fiance Elliot Grange and they purchased the estate for the full price of $26.9 million.

The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 10,779 square feet of living space in the Brentwood Park area. The home originally dated back to the 1920s but was partly demolished and rebuilt fresh by architect Steve Giannetti in 2003. Zimmer purchased the estate the following year and has owned it ever since. 

While the home is luxurious, the most notable thing about the estate is that it is located on a double lot so the outdoor grounds are huge even by the standards of luxury mansions in Los Angeles and surrounded by hedges, tall trees, and security cameras nestled on three quarters of an acre of land. 

The home comes with a large swimming pool with cabana and sundeck, rose gardens, formal living and dining rooms, a movie theatre, a fitness center, and an outdoor living room with a fireplace and an outdoor entertainment center with a BBQ firepit and built-in banquette.

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

$4.5 million price tag for property By Dolores Quintana The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
News

Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Palisades Auto Thief Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...

Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion

July 27, 2022

Read more
July 27, 2022

Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...

Photo: cedars-sinai.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...

Participants from the first Girls Outside pilot initiative enjoying their first night of camping at the Circle X campground in the western Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

New National Park Service Program Introduces High School Girls to the Outdoors and Camping

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Los Angeles Unified School District will provide bus transportation from South Los Angeles and Valley schools A new National Park...

Barbara Bruderlin. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Interview With Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin Following Merger With Palisades Chamber

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin recently gave the Palisades News an interview via email regarding the recent merger...

Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News

Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce By Sam Catanzaro A whistleblower doctor who was pushed...
News

Woman Injured After Falling on Palisades Hiking Trail

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail.   According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD),...
News, Video

L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies * Palisades Women’s...
Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...

