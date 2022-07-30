Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere

Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property

By Dolores Quintana

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has already sold his Brentwood home a month after listing it for sale as reported by The Dirt.com. The buyers are Sophia Richie and her fiance Elliot Grange and they purchased the estate for the full price of $26.9 million.

The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 10,779 square feet of living space in the Brentwood Park area. The home originally dated back to the 1920s but was partly demolished and rebuilt fresh by architect Steve Giannetti in 2003. Zimmer purchased the estate the following year and has owned it ever since.

While the home is luxurious, the most notable thing about the estate is that it is located on a double lot so the outdoor grounds are huge even by the standards of luxury mansions in Los Angeles and surrounded by hedges, tall trees, and security cameras nestled on three quarters of an acre of land.

The home comes with a large swimming pool with cabana and sundeck, rose gardens, formal living and dining rooms, a movie theatre, a fitness center, and an outdoor living room with a fireplace and an outdoor entertainment center with a BBQ firepit and built-in banquette.