A new luxury home has hit the market in the Pacific Palisades for $9M. Take a tour in this video sponsored by Sarah Knauer of The Agency.
Step Inside a $9M Pacific Palisades Home With an Indoor Pool
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...
Janet Macpherson’s PCH Home Hits the Market
September 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Malibu beach home for sale with $2.6 million price tag Janet MacPherson’s Malibu home has been put up for sale. ...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Meet Philanthropic Realtor Sarah Knauer of The Agency
Sarah Knauer is a multifaceted real estate agent, teacher, designer, and philanthropist. Making each client feel like a friend. Learn...
Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn the basics of legacy planning in this video interview with Toby Mathis of Anderson Advisors..Learn more at Anderson Advisors.
Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
