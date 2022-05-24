Summer Offerings Are Back at the Annenberg Community Beach House

The Annenberg Community Beach House kicks off the summer season with events and opportunities for everyone to enjoy the seaside public space. Guests can explore free amenities such as the popular splash pad, playground, tours of the historic Marion Davies Guest House, use of beach courts and fields, limited first-come, first-served seating with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. 

Favorite summertime offerings include: 

  • Weekends starting May 28 and Daily starting July 1 through September 5. Canopy Reservations are available for groups up to 30. 
     
  • Wednesday, June 15,7:30 p.m. LGBTQIA+ Storytelling event with The Braid. Hear funny, poignant, true stories exploring cross-cultural queer identity in today’s world. Part of SaMo PRIDE. 
  • Friday, June 17, 10 a.m., Drag Queen Story Hour. An interactive story time designed to challenge restrictive gender stereotypes, encourage self-expression and promote diversity and inclusion. Part of  SaMo PRIDE. 
  • Saturday, June 18, 1 – 5 p.m., Cardboard Yacht Regatta Day. Teams pre-build boats of cardboard and duct tape for a race across the pool.  
  • Sunday, June 19 through Tuesday, September 5. Pool Open for Recreational Swim. Passes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and go on sale one hour prior to the pool opening. All members of a group must be present when purchasing. The schedule will change throughout the summer. Check annenbergbeachhouse.com for the latest information. 
     
  • Friday, June 24, 6 – 9 p.m., Pride Sunset Swim. A queer, safe, accessible, judgment-free space for every body; hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star Tammie Brown, with complimentary floats and s’mores. Part of SaMo PRIDE. 
  • Tuesday July 12, Friday, July 22, Friday, August 12, and Friday, August 26, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.,Sunset Swim. Recreational swim sessions for 18+ with complimentary pool floats and s’mores.  
  • Thursday, July 14, and Thursday, August 11, 5 – 8 p.m. Sunset Picnic. A community picnic for all ages.
     
  • Friday, July 15, Friday, July 29 and Friday, August 12, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Seaside Storytime with Santa Monica Public Library. Ocean themed stories, songs, and action rhymes. For ages 2 and up.
     
  • Throughout Summer: Recreational classes in stand-up paddle boarding, semi-private swim lessons for youth, floating fitness workouts, volleyball for adults and youth, yoga, and Bounce Children’s Gym. Rentals for stand-up paddleboards and complimentary beach wheelchairs are available. 

The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is operated by the City of Santa Monica. The Beach House is made possible by a generous gift from the Annenberg Foundation, at the direction of Wallis Annenberg, and in partnership with the City of Santa Monica and California State Parks. Additional funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.  

For more information, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com or call (310) 458-4904. 

Submitted by Miranda Iglesias, City of Santa Monica Public Information Officer

