Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.

in News, Sports, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...

Photo Credit: Andres Ospina
Education, News

Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method  By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine's Day Specials

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
News, Video

Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan*  Palisades Democratic...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Sam Page. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale

February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022

$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com
News

Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid

February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022

Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

