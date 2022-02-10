The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Staff Writer
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM
Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced
Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts
Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan* Palisades Democratic...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program
February 4, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale
February 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...
Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid
February 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...
Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race
February 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
February 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend
February 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...
