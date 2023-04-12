Support a Worthy Cause While Enjoying Delicious Eats at Taste of Home Festival in Los Angeles

Food festival planned for April 29 in Hollywood

The Taste of Home Festival offers a unique experience that goes beyond your typical food festival. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Las Palmas Studios Parking Lot D, located at 6650 Romaine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038, the festival promises an array of delicious cuisine, signature cocktails, live music, chef demos and fun activations for attendees to enjoy.

With over 30 local food and beverage vendors, including names like Chimmelier, Coni’Seafood, Creamy Boys Ice Cream, Prince Street Pizza, Spoon & Pork and Tamales Elena. Over 300 attendees are expected to join in the festivities, and the entertainment will feature three sets of live music for guests to enjoy.

What sets the Taste of Home Festival apart is its philanthropic mission. The festival proceeds will support PATH’s work to end homelessness in Los Angeles. PATH is a leading organization that provides housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. In the past year, PATH Los Angeles has served over 25,000 people and facilitated 3,378 housing placements, making a significant impact in the community. By attending the festival, supporters can contribute to PATH’s efforts to provide critical services such as housing navigation, homelessness prevention, employment services, substance abuse services, mental health services, street outreach, and interim housing.

The festival offers various ticket options to cater to different preferences, including individual tickets priced at $95, which provide admission to the festival and all food and alcohol tastings. VIP admission, priced at $150, includes access to the VIP Reception. For an enhanced experience, the VIP Package priced at $500 includes 2 VIP tickets, a half-page ad in the event program, and 2 Taste of Home Tote Bags.

The Taste of Home Festival is open to guests of all ages, and children under the age of 5 receive free admission. However, guests who require a drink wristband will need to present a valid California ID at check-in. Parking options include an adjacent lot, street parking in nearby neighborhoods and the usage of public transportation or ride shares is highly encouraged.

For more information, visit tasteofhomefest.org