Suspect Arrested After Gunfire Prompts Standoff With Los Angeles Sheriffs in Malibu

Deputies Close Roads During a Tense Standoff After Suspect Opens Fire

On Friday afternoon, there was a standoff with a potentially armed suspect prompted road closures in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 1:50 p.m. in the 22000 block of Carbon Mesa Road. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly fired at deputies before barricading himself inside a home. Sheriff’s officials said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Law enforcement, including six patrol units and LASD SWAT, surrounded the residence, initiating a tactical response. The situation concluded by 3:30 p.m., when deputies successfully apprehended the suspect, a 54-year-old man, the department confirmed.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or the charges they may face. Road closures in the area caused temporary traffic disruptions, but the situation has since returned to normal. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.