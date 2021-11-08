Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run

Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a driver wanted for killing a 22-year-old man on Sunset Boulevard last week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on November 4, 2021, around 7:50 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when it struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk. 

The driver fled the scene without stopping, identifying themselves, or attempting to render aid as required by law. There is no video surveillance and no suspect description, according to police. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The pedestrian was later identified as 22-year-old Dev Singh, who was listed as a missing person on November 3. 

Dev had last seen on November 3, around 1:00 a.m., walking away from his residence on the 1900 block of Beloit Avenue, in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this traffic collision is asked to contact Investigator Fischer, West Traffic Division, at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Crime, News

Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
News

Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
News, Video

Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Life and Arts, News

Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

October 29, 2021

Read more
October 29, 2021

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...

A kitten recovered from the engine bay of a vehicle in Brentwood recently. Photo: LAPD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
Fire, News

LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR