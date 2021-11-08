Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run

Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a driver wanted for killing a 22-year-old man on Sunset Boulevard last week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on November 4, 2021, around 7:50 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when it struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene without stopping, identifying themselves, or attempting to render aid as required by law. There is no video surveillance and no suspect description, according to police.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian was later identified as 22-year-old Dev Singh, who was listed as a missing person on November 3.

Dev had last seen on November 3, around 1:00 a.m., walking away from his residence on the 1900 block of Beloit Avenue, in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this traffic collision is asked to contact Investigator Fischer, West Traffic Division, at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.