Sweet Laurel Offering New Gingerbread Latte and More Through December

Sweet Laurel Bakery is spreading holiday cheer with the return of its seasonal gingerbread-inspired menu items, available now through December 31.

Fans of the bakery’s health-conscious treats can enjoy the Gingerbread Latte and take home Gingerbread Cookie Dough to bake fresh cookies, filling homes with the warm, festive aroma of the holidays.

Known for its commitment to simple, natural ingredients, Sweet Laurel specializes in baked goods that are grain-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. The bakery emphasizes indulgent yet healthful creations, avoiding artificial flavors, preservatives, and common additives like gums or stabilizers. Most offerings contain fewer than five ingredients, aligning with its ethos of whole-food simplicity.

Sweet Laurel was founded by Laurel Gallucci, whose journey began after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that forced her to reimagine desserts without traditional ingredients. Her innovative approach has made the bakery a favorite for those seeking paleo, keto, or vegan options.

Located at 15279 Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades, Sweet Laurel is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 310-442-2722.