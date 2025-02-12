Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations

Din Tai Fung, the internationally recognized Taiwanese restaurant chain, is set to open a new location at Santa Monica Place on Feb. 28, marking its fifth restaurant in the greater Los Angeles area. The expansion comes as the community continues to recover from recent wildfires that devastated parts of the region.

The new 10,615-square-foot restaurant, featuring an ocean-view patio and a design that blends modern and traditional elements, is expected to bring approximately 280 new jobs to the area. Reservations are open, with a soft opening starting Feb. 20.

In an effort to support fire recovery efforts, Din Tai Fung has pledged to donate 100% of its profits from the soft opening and grand opening week to local food and beverage businesses impacted by the wildfires. The company has partnered with GoFundMe to identify recipients and will contribute up to $50,000.

“Los Angeles is home to Din Tai Fung’s first U.S. location, and it’s where my brother and I grew up,” said Albert Yang, co-CEO of Din Tai Fung North America, in a release. “The destruction caused by the fires has deeply affected our community, and we want to help in any way we can.”

The initiative kicked off with a private benefit event in partnership with the Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring local influencers and athletes. Attendees included actors Ross Butler and Justin Chien, as well as professional skateboarder Sean Malto.

Founded in Taiwan in 1958, Din Tai Fung is best known for its Xiao Long Bao, or soup dumplings, meticulously crafted through an 18-fold process. The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations across the country.