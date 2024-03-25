Teen Kung Fu Coming to Pali Rec Center

This 8-week session, priced at $160, commences in April 2024

Palisades Recreation Center introduces Teen Kung Fu classes, fostering a supportive, personalized, non-competitive environment.

Led by an instructor with over 40 years of experience and an authentic training background and lineage, this 8-week session, priced at $160, commences in April 2024.

Classes are scheduled for Thursdays from 7:30 to 8:30 PM, catering to ages 12-18. No prior experience is necessary. Participants can expect to cultivate strength, self-confidence, discipline, focus, and motivation.

Beyond physical prowess, Kung Fu emphasizes life mastery, nurturing the development of the complete individual.

For inquiries, contact palisadestaichi1@gmail.com.