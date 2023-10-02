Teenage Girl Overdoses near Palisades Rec Center

Earlier This Year, Reports of Illegal Teenage Activity Led LAPD to Identify the Park Area as an “Extra Patrol Location.”

By Zach Armstrong

On Sept. 22 at 3:29 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department received a radio call for a possible overdose of a 16-year-old female around the area behind Palisades Library at La Cruz Drive and Alma Real Drive.

Since it was determined as a medical emergency only, it was not a police matter and LAPD did not investigate further, an LAPD spokesperson said in an email. The cause of the overdose and current condition of the female are not immediately clear.

Earlier this year, reports of illegal teenage activity such as partying, drinking, lighting fireworks and vehicle racing around the recreation center led LAPD to identify the park and surrounding area as an “extra patrol location.” This means uniformed patrol officers assigned to the Pacific Palisades community are directed to provide supplemental patrol around the park.

“Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin has received several emails and telephone calls from members of the community who are upset with said behavior,” an email from LAPD to Palisades News in May said. “As a result, he has identified the park and surrounding area as an extra patrol location within his Basic Car area.”