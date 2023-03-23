The Draycott in Pacific Palisades to Host Chateau Reignac Wine Dinner

March 29 event will feature five-course dinner paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region 

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades will host a special wine dinner featuring Chateau Reignac wines on March 29 at 6:00 p.m. 

The event, hosted by Annie Belanger Wehrle and Quentin Vatelot, will showcase the art of French winemaking and the distinct terroir and characteristics that set Chateau Reignac wines apart. 

The five-course dinner, prepared by Chefs Ivo Filho and Josh Mason, will be paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the featured wines to enjoy at home at special pricing. Tickets are priced at $185 per person. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/the-draycott/events/the-draycott-x-chataeu-reignac-wine-dinner-2023-03-29

