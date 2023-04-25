The Pacific Palisades Community Council Set to Discuss Bylaws Amendment at Upcoming Meeting

Meeting Takes Place Via Zoom On April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has announced that its next meeting will take place on April 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The main topic of discussion will be the amendment of Appendix A of the bylaws, following a previous vote to include two new Palisadian organizations to the rotational board membership. The link to the Zoom meeting is here.

If you want to call in via phone, the dial-in number is 1-669-900-6833 or 1-669 444 9171

The newly included organizations are the Palisades Forestry Committee (PFC) and the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA). The Bylaws Committee has submitted a report regarding the proposed amendment.

All community members are invited to attend the meeting and participate in the discussion. You can find the agenda for the meeting here. The agenda and draft minutes from the previous meeting can be found on the council’s website. If the amendment passes, a clean copy of the bylaws will be made available on the website for reference. A red-line copy is also available to view prior to the meeting.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council encourages community members to mark their calendars and attend the meeting to stay informed and have their voices heard.