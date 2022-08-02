The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Raised $10,000 in Grants for Local Organizations and Nonprofits

2022 grantees include Palisades Charter High School, Canyon Elementary School, Pride Booster Club, Resilient Palisades, PPTFH, Palisades Village Green, PAPA and more

By Ashley Sloan

After a year of fundraising, the Woman’s Club announced they raised $10,000 in grants for local organizations and nonprofits. 

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club (PPWC), is a non-profit organization founded in 1925. Kat Holland, PPWC communications, stated “Our mission is to be involved and active in the community”. Over the past decade, the organization has raised over $1.5 million. 

Throughout the year, the organization has held various events to raise money. In February, members volunteered in a booth at the Genesis Open where they received a percentage of the sales. They also held fundraising events such as a wine tasting, home tour, christmas boutique, and an Amazon partnership. 

The 2022 grantees include: Palisades Charter High School, Canyon Elementary School, Pride Booster Club, Voice for the Animals, Resilient Palisades, PPTFH, Palisades Village Green, PAPA, Meals on Wheels, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, Grief Haven, Western L.A. County Council-Boy Scouts, and the YMCA. 

In addition, two student scholarships were given to seniors at Palisades Charter High School Students, Shayda Shafa and Tiana Nikkhoo. Tiana Nikkhoo expressed, “It means so much to be a recipient of the grant. It makes me feel like all my hard work has been recognized…This scholarship has been given to so many inspirational women and I’m so honored to be a part of this group”. 

On October 1st, the PPWC is hosting their annual rummage sale. Then, on November 3rd, the organization is holding a 90th Birthday Celebration. Attached is a form to receive an invitation.

