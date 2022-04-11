Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary earlier this month when thieves entered the campus and stole Apple TVs from the school library.

According to the Los Angele Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on April 2 around 12:30 p.m.

Police say that an unknown number of suspects entered campus, gained entry the library and removed 16 4K Apple TVs before fleeing to an unknown location.

Police have no further information about the incident.

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment.