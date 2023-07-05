This Is the Most Expensive Item on Porta Via’s Menu

The Menu Is Highlighted by Baked Goods, Sandwiches, Fish and Meats. What Item Is the Most Costly?

By Zach Armstrong

Porta Via Palisades, the second eatery of Peter Garland serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at Palisades Village, opened its doors in September of 2018. A high-end restaurant, its menu is highlighted by fresh baked goods, omelets, juices and smoothies, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, fish, meats and side dishes.

For those who haven’t gotten a chance to peek at the menu, you might be wondering how much a customer could spend at the Pacific Palisades eatery.

Costing customers a total of $55, Porta Via’s Grass Fed Filet Mignon is the most expensive item on the restaurant’s menu. According to its website, the item lists under its “House Specialties” and consists of broccolini, french fries and green peppercorn sauce.

The restaurant’s menu consists of its Lunch and Dinner options such as appetizers, salads, pastas and sandwiches along with its Weekend Brunch options such as juice bar options, coffee & tea options. It is located at 1063 N Swarthmore Avenue. It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.