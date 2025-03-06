THIS WEEKEND: Mardi Gras Parade Returns to Venice Boardwalk

Photo: N/A

The Tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice Dates Back to 1914 When a Louisiana Native Introduced the Celebration to the Community

The annual Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade will take place on March 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at The Waterfront Venice, located at 205 Ocean Front Walk. The family-friendly event will be followed by an after-party at the same location from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a post by Venice Paparazzi.

The tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice dates back to 1914 when Arthur Reese, a Louisiana native and town decorator, introduced the celebration to the community at the suggestion of Venice founder Abbot Kinney. Reese, known for his artistic talents, helped establish elaborate parades that became a hallmark of the area’s cultural identity.

Venice’s first official Mardi Gras Festival was held August 16-18, 1935, featuring parades, costumes, contests, and entertainment modeled after the New Orleans event. King Neptune’s arrival in an outrigger canoe kicked off the festivities, followed by Queen Venetia’s coronation and a royal procession along Ocean Front Walk. The celebrations included street carnivals, costumed revelers, and performances by gondoliers, as described in the Venice Paparazzi post.

The festival gained popularity throughout the 1930s, with attendance growing each year. By 1941, the event had expanded to four days, attracting an estimated 500,000 people before World War II halted the tradition.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Instagram: SantaMonicaPD
Hard, News

Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop A woman was arrested early...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections...

Photo: Instagram: @descroissantsparis
Dining, News

Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky...
Hard, News

Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Boardwalk Emptied Amid Heavy Downpour

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Heavy Rain Drenched the Venice Boardwalk on Wednesday, Almost Completely Emptying the Tourist Hot Spot of People. Heavy Rain Drenched...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesbasketball
News, Upbeat

Palisades Dolphins Basketball Secures Playoff Victory, Advances to Next Round

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

With the victory, Palisades advances to face North High School (Bakersfield) in the next round on Thursday The Palisades High...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades’ Real Estate Values Show Resiliency Following Wildfires

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Home Prices Hold Steady as Burned Lots Flood the Market, Demand Remains Strong Eight weeks after the devastating Palisades Fire,...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across...
Hard, News

Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers A major bank branch...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Notification Forms for Eviction Protections and Rent Relief Now Available for Wildfire-Impacted Tenants

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

The protections, which remain in effect through July 31, 2025, allow eligible tenants to notify their landlords of financial hardship...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residents Divided Over Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A contention point is a developer’s plan to turn his destroyed gas station into an eight-story apartment building As Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR