Tonight: Harpist and Valentine’s Dinner Specials Happening at Palisades Village

Photo: Getty Images

Shoppers Will Be Immersed in the Right Ambience for the Love Holiday

By Zach Armstrong

Palisades Village is creating the right Valentine’s Day ambience for shoppers and Palisadian locals tonight. 

Taking place under The Marquee from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., iconic love songs will be performed by a harpist. 

As an event post by the mall states, “Immerse yourself in the perfect ambiance as our talented musicians serenade you with iconic love songs, creating an unforgettable experience for you and your special someone!”

For couples looking to indulge in fine cuisine for the holiday of love, The Draycott is offering a French-inspired tasting menu at $125 per person. Specials include porcini mushroom soup, crispy squash blossoms, baked branzino en papillote or Wanderer Farms beef filet. An added wine pairing can be made at $65 per person.

in News, Upbeat
