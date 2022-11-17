Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement

By Sam Catanzaro

Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. 

Following a Thursday vote count, Park held a 5,010 vote lead over Darling and issued a statement Thursday afternoon declaring victory. 

“We feel confident our lead will stand and declare victory. It is gratifying that we received more votes thus far than any other L.A. city council candidate in the 2022 general election,” Park said. “I am humbled and honored that the constituents of CD11 have placed their trust and confidence in me to usher in a new era. Voters spoke convincingly that they want a different kind of leader and CD11 has sent a message that the Westside is done with ‘business as usual’ at City Hall.”

“From the beginning of our campaign, constituent services and an open-door policy have been a priority and my commitment has always been to represent the neighbors and stakeholders across the District. Whether you voted for me or not, I will work hard to represent you and be your voice on matters big and small at City Hall. We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer, and I will attack the homelessness crisis with the compassionate urgency required. We have a lot of work ahead,” Park added. 

Darling also issued a statement conceding the race to Park. 

“While the margin’s been tightening, as we’ve been monitoring the votes, my team and I no longer see a path to victory. I couldn’t be prouder of the campaign we ran, or more heartened by the way the Westside showed up to support us – a last-minute, totally grassroots, at times shoestring-budget affair. This campaign brought together groups and neighbors across the district, who will continue to work together for compassionate and effective solutions to homelessness, stability for renters, and clean air and water,” Darling said. “I’d like to congratulate Traci Park – she ran record-setting campaigns in both the primary and this general election. In the wake of the rancor and divisiveness of the last two years and the shocking, damaging attitudes on the leaked tapes, the Westside, and LA in general, are in deep need of healing and unity that transcends race and economic status. I wish Councilmember-elect Park the very best in that crucial work.”

Park’s victory came the day after Karen Bass was declared winner in the Los Angeles Mayoral race over Rick Caruso. Also this week Robert Luna declared victory over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the LA County Sheriff Race. Voters also seem on course to approve County Measure A, which would give the LA County Board of Supervisors the power to remove the Sheriff for cause, with the measure currently picking up over 71 percent of the vote. In the LA County Board of Supervisors race to replace the seat being left vacant by Sheila Kuehl for District 3 – which includes much of the Westside –  West Hollywood Council Member Lindsey Horvath leads State Senator Bob Hertzberg by 4.48 percentage points. 

At the statewide level, Governor Gavin Newsom holds a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Brian Dahle while at the federal level both Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Ted Lieu each seem likely to hold onto their seats. 

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, following Thursday’s vote tally 331,429 ballots are left to be counted.

