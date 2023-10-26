Trick-or-Treating Coming to Malibu Farmer’s Market

The event is meant for kids and their families

This Sunday at the Malibu Farmer’s Market will be a delightful day of family-friendly fun with the “Mommy and Me Trick or Treating” event.

The special event is designed for kids and families for a trick-or-treating experience where people dress up in their favorite costumes, while exploring local vendors of the Malibu Farmers Market.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holloween-mommy-me-trick-or-treating-tickets-718799878787?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse