Troop 223 Celebrates Historic 1,000th Eagle Scout Achievement

Eagle Scout Is the Highest Rank in Scouts Bsa and Is Earned by Fewer Than 10% of Scouts

Pacific Palisades’ Troop 223 will honor a remarkable milestone at its Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, celebrating the 1,000th Scout to achieve the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Skirball Cultural Center’s Guerin Pavilion, located at 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

This year’s Court of Honor (graduating class) for Troop 223 will include around 40 total Eagle Scouts. By the time of the ceremony, the total number historically for the group will reach up to 1,004, according to a volunteer with 223.

Since its founding in 1952, Troop 223 has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Palisades community, providing over 2,000 Scouts with opportunities for leadership, outdoor adventure, and community service, according to the troop. This milestone reflects not only the troop’s legacy but also the broader success of the Scouts BSA program, which expanded to include girls in 2019.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouts BSA and is earned by fewer than 10% of Scouts. This recognition requires years of dedication, leadership development, and service projects benefiting communities.

The celebration will include special recognition for the 1,000th Eagle Scout, with commendations from prominent figures. In the past, such honors have included congratulations from U.S. presidents, congressional leaders, and other distinguished individuals. The ceremony will also feature speeches from community leaders, award presentations to new Eagle Scouts, and personal acknowledgments of their achievements. A slideshow showcasing past Eagle Scouts will highlight the troop’s rich history, accompanied by heartfelt introductions from scouting friends and sponsors.

The event is open to the public. For more details, contact Troop 223 at info@troop223.org.