Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley
* LA County Moves Forward With Malibu Juvenile Facility Despite Local Opposition
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
News, Real Estate

Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Courts, Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges in Connection to DWP Billing Debacle

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Thomas Peters has admitted role in an $800K scheme to keep the city’s handling of the DWP lawsuit from being...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...

Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR