U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd. Video brought to you by Kline Art Academy.

Related Posts
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...

A Coco delivery robot along the bike path in Santa Monica. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 12, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021

October 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 11, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...

301 Ocean North apartment complex in Santa Monica. Photo: 301ocean.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 9, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive. Photo: Facebook (@PacificPalisadesPost283).
News, Real Estate

Palisades ​​American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway

October 9, 2021

Six month renovation process begins September 27 By Dolores Quintana The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Pali High School Board to Decide on Vaccine Mandate

October 8, 2021

Proposal to be taken up during October 12 Board meeting By Dolores Quintana The Palisades Charter High School Board of...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon

October 8, 2021

19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries By Sam Catanzaro LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker...
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

October 6, 2021

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...
Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
News

PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open

October 5, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...

