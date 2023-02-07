UCLA Study Unveils Genetics of Endangered Southern California Stickleback Fish, Offering Path to Restoration

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on the brink of homelessness. The unarmored threespine stickleback fish, which is highly adapted to thrive in California’s unpredictable waterways and considered by scientists a model species for studying evolution and conservationists’ top concern, has been on the endangered species list since 1970.

In an effort to save this subspecies, researchers at UCLA have sequenced its genome and identified distinct populations in Southern California that may be able to help guide interventions. Published in Molecular Ecology, the study was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Low-plate stickleback fish are doing well in coastal lagoons, but unarmored sticklebacks are not doing well elsewhere,” said co-author David Jacobs, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “They are very near to dying out completely in the upper Santa Clara River, the location in which they were first discovered and described by scientists. Re-establishing more populations in the wild that represent the genetic lineages we have in Southern California is how we can make sure our genetically distinct sticklebacks persist.”

The findings showed that coastal and upstream populations have differences that merit efforts for the protection of their genetic uniqueness – an especially important factor taken into account as conservation efforts have previously relied on an appraisal based on morphology or shape rather than genetics alone. These threespine sticklebacks are typically 2 inches long, coming in three varieties: armored, low-armored and unarmored (which is native to California). Its endangerment can be attributed to stream channelization, urban development, drought, wildfires, and other factors.

“Our study is the first to document that Southern California’s unarmored stickleback populations are genetically distinct and in urgent need of better protection,” said first author Rachel Turba, who led the research as a doctoral student “Existing conservation measures have served us well for decades when genetic data was not available and even now, for the most part, they have helped steer focus for our most endangered population in the upper Santa Clara, but with this new and future genomic data we can do even better.”

By collecting DNA samples from fish across a wide region ranging from Marin County all the way down to Mexico, two broad genetic groups were identified living respectively inland and near the coasts – with the upstream one increasingly rarer over time due to habitat destruction in Southern California’s rivers and streams which used to house them before it dried up or was drained for urban expansion purposes.

“People are big on restoring trout, and that should definitely be done,” Jacobs said. “But it is probably a lot easier and a good first step to that end to restore unarmored stickleback populations because of the smaller amount of free-flowing water required.”

The particular adaptations of these sticklebacks allowed them to survive over millennia despite their temporary habitats drying up seasonally – maturing rapidly compared to other types without bony plates needed for armor against predators found only in larger bodies of water, but enough specimens managed survival until rain brought new water sources.

Yet now these environments they occupy are more unstable than ever before; however new modifications could potentially create safe habitats like low-flow streams away from exotic species where they could live again – allowing us not only to preserve an integral part of nature but also utilize them as an educational tool into evolution.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Think Pink: A Special Event for Women’s Wellness and Education at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

This year’s event will take place on May 10 at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club.  “Think Pink for Women’s...

BGCM Youth of the Year Winner Anthony S. and judges. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Announces Youth of the Year

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Anthony S. wins the annual award and scholarship for outstanding leadership and community involvement The Boys & Girls Club of...

Photo: PGA.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Gregory Odom, Jr. to Compete at The Riviera Country Club for 2023 Genesis Invitational Pathway Player Award

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

The Genesis Invitational has announced that Gregory Odom, Jr., of Howard University, has been named as the 2023 Pathway Player...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Initiative to Aid LA County Pet Shelters

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

People can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. By Keemia Zhang An...

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hairstylist and Actress Charged for Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu Man Who Was Drugged With LSD in Final Days

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison A Fresno hairstylist and an actress...
News, Transportation

Metro Los Angeles Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident By Sam Catanzaro A man attempted to rape a woman who...
News, Real Estate

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

A Mediterranean-style Santa Monica home recently bought by David Bonderman and Christa Campbell. Photo: Simon Berlyn.
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Powerhouses Spend $30M on Luxurious Homes in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

David Bonderman and Christa Campbell recently acquired two lavish homes By Dolores Quintana Private equity tycoon David Bonderman and his...

Photo: Zillow.
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Rustic Lane home sells after three price cuts By Dolores Quintana The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

PPCC Discusses Issues Related to George Wolfberg Park and Public Safety Matters

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Looking back at the January Pacific Palisades Community Council meetings At the recently held Palisades Park Community Council (PPCC) meetings...

Mountain Lion P-81. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich
News

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Confirms Death of Four-Year-Old Mountain Lion on Pacific Coast Highway

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

P-81 found on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road On Sunday, January 22, the California Department of Fish and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Battle Over Proposed Changes to California’s Fast-Food Law Goes to Public Vote

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...

Photo: Instagram (@the_draycott).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Palisades Restaurant With Three-Course Dinner With Wine and Cocktail Pairings

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

The Draycott putting on special evening for Valentine’s Day  By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades is offering...
News, Upbeat Beat

Apply for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grants and Make a Difference The Community!

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Applications due February 28, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in your community with the help of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR