UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era

Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK), hailed as one of the finest university choral ensembles globally, headlines the 2023-2024 St. Matthew’s Music Guild Choral Arts Initiative concert on Dec. 8.

Their performance promises masterworks from the Renaissance era and cherished selections fitting the holiday season. Audiences can anticipate the exceptional virtuosity and lush tonal richness of this acclaimed group, referred to by British composer Giles Swayne as a “whopping jewel in Clare’s musical crown.”

Tickets are priced at $45 each or a Music Guild pass. For more information, go to https://www.musicguildonline.org/event/the-choir-of-clare-college-cambridge/.