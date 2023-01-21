Unique Pacific Palisades Home With Ocean Views and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Hits Market

Photo: The MLS

$6 million price tag for Vance Street property

An architecturally unique Pacific Palisades with ocean views and floor-to-ceiling windows has hit the market for nearly $6 million.  

Architect Finn Kappe designed and completed the 3,535 square-foot, two-story modern semi-industrial loft-like structure in 1992, preserving the facade of a small historical Spanish structure. The residence, located at 390 Vance Street, is complete with oak floors and timbered doors, warmly contrasting against the cinder block and glass walls.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits on a private lane, overlooking Rustic-Santa Monica Canyons with an expansive green belt and views from every direction filled with natural light. Inside lies a living room and fireplace set against the two-story glass wall embracing the canyon backdrop.

The main upper level includes a comfortable open kitchen, and dining/family room wing that connects to an outdoor deck and gardens. On the same level lies a large open private space and bath that offer flexibility as either a main bedroom suite or flex space. A lower level living/family room divides the main bedroom suite plus two additional bedrooms and a bath while all rooms open to terraced gardens or decks through floor-to-ceiling wooden doors and custom steel windows.

This property is listed by Frank Langen DPP for $5,995,000. To view the listing, visit https://realestate.patch.com/listings/-/li_D5d8tOV6w5azoHlOVbGo5xqCnyg?territory=pacificpalisades

in News, Real Estate
