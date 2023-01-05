The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in mind. Learn more in this video sponsored by SMC.
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime
January 5, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports By Sam Catanzaro According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
January 4, 2023 Staff Writer
Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...
L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains
January 4, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A* L.A Fire Department Tips...
A Eulogy for P-22, A Mountain Lion Who Changed the World
January 3, 2023 Staff Writer
‘It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their...
Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award
January 3, 2023 Staff Writer
Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award By Keemia Zhang Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate...
Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
December 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Staff Writer
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
