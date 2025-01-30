Venice Shorts: Major Renovation of Mediterranean Favorite Complete

Tajrish Restaurant has a bold new look

By Nick Antonicello

Tajrish Restaurant is located at 507 Washington Blvd, where Venice and Marina del Rey meet.

A major renovation took place earlier this month and they are now open for business once again.

A beautiful and inviting bar and layout has the location busy and bustling.

Tajrish is a neighborhood located along the northern edge of Tehran. It is one of the oldest parts of Tehran and during the last few decades, has become popular with the wealthy and is considered a favorable location along Tehran’s northern hills. As of 2006, the neighborhood had some 86,000 inhabitants.

They specialize in authentic Persian cuisine, offering a variety of kebabs such as beef koobideh, chicken, and salmon.

Notable dishes include Kashk Bademjan and a host of flavorful salads.

The restaurant is open at 11:30 AM and closes at 9:30 PM from Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

You can also place orders online order through their website at  Tajrish Restaurant

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip, contact him online at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Amid ICE Policy Changes, SMMUSD Reaffirms Commitment as “Safe Haven”

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

District Pledges Continued Protection for Students Following Federal Policy Shift In response to recent changes in federal policy regarding immigration...

Photo: GoFundMe: via The Help Company
Hard, News

Fundraiser Aims to Raise $100K for Palisades’ Domestic Workers After Wildfire

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

GoFundMe Campaign Aims to Support Jobless Domestic Workers Post-Palisades Fire In response to the devastating effects of the Palisades Fire,...

Photo: Gov. Newsom
Hard, News

Newsom Visits Last Remaining Synagogue in Palisades After Wildfire

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed Governor...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

SMFD Launches “Community Connect” for Enhanced Emergency Response

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

New Tool Provides First Responders with Critical Pre-Incident Data The Santa Monica Fire Department announced Tuesday the launch of a...

Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...
News, Upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Interim City Manager Named For Santa Monica

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Polachek is no stranger to Santa Monica, having served the city for nearly 20 years in various capacities The Santa...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Sentenced for 2022 Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot Murder

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Evidence from the crime scene and subsequent investigative efforts culminated in the LA County District Attorney’s Office charging  Mohamed Abou-Arabi,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

City Council Approves Tax Relief for Businesses Hit by Palisades Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Eligibility for this tax relief will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Finance In a unanimous...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

85-Year-Old Pali Resident Died in Fire After Choosing to Stay Home With Pets: REPORT

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home With Cathedral-Style Windows Asks For $6.5M

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The property includes multiple fireplaces and a rooftop deck for panoramic views A newly constructed home on Sherman Canal in...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/vhR2aU27R5 pic.twitter.com/wMGYy1Psi9 — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) January 24, 2025
Hard, News

$2.5B Relief Bill for LA Fire Recovery Signed, Aiding Schools and Home Rebuilding

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Bipartisan Legislation Expedites Emergency Response and Streamlines Reconstruction Efforts Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR