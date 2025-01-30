Venice Shorts: Major Renovation of Mediterranean Favorite Complete

Tajrish Restaurant has a bold new look

By Nick Antonicello

Tajrish Restaurant is located at 507 Washington Blvd, where Venice and Marina del Rey meet.

A major renovation took place earlier this month and they are now open for business once again.

A beautiful and inviting bar and layout has the location busy and bustling.

Tajrish is a neighborhood located along the northern edge of Tehran. It is one of the oldest parts of Tehran and during the last few decades, has become popular with the wealthy and is considered a favorable location along Tehran’s northern hills. As of 2006, the neighborhood had some 86,000 inhabitants.

They specialize in authentic Persian cuisine, offering a variety of kebabs such as beef koobideh, chicken, and salmon.

Notable dishes include Kashk Bademjan and a host of flavorful salads.

The restaurant is open at 11:30 AM and closes at 9:30 PM from Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM.

You can also place orders online order through their website at Tajrish Restaurant

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip, contact him online at nantoni@mindspring.com