Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman who was robbed while exiting her vehicle on Sunset Boulevard in broad daylight.

BATTERY

August 22, at 2 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway/Sunset. A 60-year-old male was arrested for battery after he threw a sandwich and bottle of juice at victim, striking victim’s face.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

August 11, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Los Liones and Sunset. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took keys.

August 12, 10:40 a.m., in the 17300 block of Sunset. The suspect took victim’s purse as victim exited her vehicle.

August 14 to 15, 10 p.m. to 8:25 a.m., in the 300 block of Bellino. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

August 15, 6:50 to 8:30 p.m., in the 15600 block of Sunset. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet and money.

August 22, 9:10 to 11:15 a.m., at Sunset and PCH. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, cell phone and credit cards.

August 22, 12:30 to 12:55 p.m., in the 500 block of Los Liones. The suspect pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money and iPod.

ROBBERY

August 19, 4:45 p.m., in the 300 block of Mt. Holyoke. A 17-year-old male was arrested for robbery that occurred June 13 at Sycamore Avenue.

STOLEN VEHICLE

August 9 to 10, 5 p.m. in the 17300 block of PCH. The suspect took victim’s vehicle and parked it in a parking garage. Victim found and recovered the vehicle.

August 15 to 17, 4 p.m. to 11 a.m., in the 700 block of Amalfi. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

THEFT

August 16, 1 to 2:45 a.m., in the 17000 block of PCH. The suspect took victim’s money, cell phone and keys while victim slept on the beach.

August 17, 4 to 4:15 p.m., in the 1000 block of Swarthmore. The male Hispanic suspect (30/40 years old, bald, 5’8″/5’10” 170/200 lbs.) entered victim’s business, took headphones and left without paying.