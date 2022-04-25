The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad Dela Cruz.
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
April 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...
Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings
April 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...
L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning
April 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Resignation will take effect on May 27. By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
New Sport Comes to Palisades Recreation Center
April 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades Recreation Center will add pickleball to their official spring program as of May 1 By Dolores Quintana USA Pickleball...
The Lavish Estate Was Listed For $500 Million But Sold For Much Less
April 23, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana The mansion that was hyped as one of the biggest, most expensive and most luxurious in the...
Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million
Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million By Dolores Quintana The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman,...
$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market
15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...
French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike
April 21, 2022 Staff Writer
New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...
Young Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on 405 Freeway in Brentwood
April 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
18-month old male P-97 killed Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was killed by a vehicle on...
Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate
April 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29 By Sam Catanzaro Students were again wearing masks indoors this...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay
April 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...
