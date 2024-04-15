@palisadesnews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area. #venice #westlosangeles #crime #losangeles ♬ original sound palisadesnews
(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area
Ulta Beauty Burglary Suspects Apprehended
April 15, 2024 Staff Writer
Detectives Suspect These Individuals Are Part of a Larger Organized Retail Theft Ring Several suspects in a recent burglary at...
Three-Bedroom Home on Bienveneda Ave Selling for $2.5M
April 14, 2024 Staff Writer
Abundant Natural Light Fills the Interior Spaces This home, located at 864 Bienveneda Ave and selling for just under $2.5...
LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks
April 14, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads
New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code
Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In
As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end, YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...
Council Advances Plans for 120+ Affordable Apartments
The Development Aims to Serve Individuals and Families Earning Between 30 to 80% of the Area Median Income The City...
Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults
April 12, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...
Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy
For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green
Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
Nationwide Retail Theft Scheme Leads to Five-Year Prison Sentence for Santa Monica Man
April 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Man Led a Group That Hoodwinked Department Stores Across 23 States By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica man was...
Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation
April 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...
“New Girl” Actor Sells Palisades Abode for $3.1M
April 10, 2024 Staff Writer
He and His Wife Undertook a Renovation of the Unique, Two-Story Abode, Transforming It Into a Picturesque Beachfront Dwelling Actor...
Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff
April 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...
Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation
April 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...
