(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating a portion of a 3-D realistic dragon. Spanning close to 50 feet in length, the dragon is a definitive example of a team effort, with each grade contributing to the larger goal. Prominently displayed on our campus, the dragon serves as a reminder of the collective strength of The Willows community, and how the sky’s the limit when we work together. Learn more about The Willows Community School at www.thewillows.org

