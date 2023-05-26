(Video) This Is Where Palisades Was Found

Founders Oak Island is where the Pacific Palisades was found in 1922.

@palisadesnews Founders Oak Island is where Pacific Palisades was found #pacificpalisades #california #fyp #palisades #losangeles ♬ Good Dream – Muspace Lofi
in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Homelessness Exacerbated by Santa Monica Rail and Bus System

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @palisadesnews Homelessness in...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Public Workshop to Focus on Malibu Creek Restoration Project

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Objectives of the Project Involve Removing the Rindge Dam and Modifying Eight Upstream Barriers. California State Parks will hold a...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found in Palisades Beach

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

The Local Health Department Released an Advisory for a Dozen Locations. Individuals are advised to avoid some Los Angeles beaches,...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Everytable Opens New Westside Location

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cookie Tasting Event Aims to Help Pets in Need

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

The Event Will Feature Over 50 Bakers Offering A Variety Of Homemade Cookies For Participants To Enjoy. The Pacific Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What’s On The Menu at Noah’s Bagels in Palisades?

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Store Caters, And Has Locations At 15270 Antioch St In Palisades, Along With Locations In Santa Monica, West Hollywood...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Italian Restaurant Reopens After Fires Leads To Two-Year Closure

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

In 2021, A Fire Broke Out At A Strip Mall Containing Casa Nostra Ristorante. By Zach Armstrong Casa Nostra has...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Dodgers Reinstate LGBTQ+ Group’s Invitation and Honor At Dodger Pride Night

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...
News, Video

(Video) Child Sings “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons at Palisades Library

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

At the Zine and Sing event at Palisades Branch Library, this child got up to show off his vocals. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Check Out Palisades Dolphins 2023-2024 Football Schedule

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Palisades Dolphins Football Had An Impressive Run Last Season, And They Hope To Do It Again. By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: LAUSD
News

Construction At Canyon Charter Elementary To Start This Year

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Project Will Include Demolishing Two Kinder Classrooms And A New 2-Story Building. By Zach Armstrong Although obstacles have gotten...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...
News, Video

(Video) Denise Carolyn Clothing Boutique Closes After Two Decades

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

After more than two decades of business, the Denise Carolyn clothing boutique in Pacific Palisades has closed its doors. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Teen Cancer America Hosting Upcoming Polo Event

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

There Will Be a Performance By Celebrity Gymnast Nia Dennis and a Tasting Booth By Celebrity Chef Nate Appleman. Teen...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Applications Open for Minecraft Extravaganza and Mods Summer Camp

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Camp Accommodates Children Aged 4 To 14 And Will Be Held From June 12 To June 16. Academy of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

>

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR