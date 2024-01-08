(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold
@palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla #california #fyp ♬ Sunrise – Official Sound Studio
January 9, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...
January 8, 2024 Staff Writer
The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year...
January 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...
January 4, 2024 Staff Writer
It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @palisadesnews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
January 4, 2024 Staff Writer
Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow Immerse yourself in tranquility at a...
January 3, 2024 Staff Writer
The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @palisadesnews A Food Network judge is set to open...
January 2, 2024 Staff Writer
The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...
January 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced...
January 2, 2024 Staff Writer
A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez. bG Gallery presents...
January 1, 2024 Staff Writer
This event offers a space for knitters to convene, showcase their creations The Palisades Library is hosting the Palisades Knitting...
December 28, 2023 Staff Writer
Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated According to a report by What Now Los Angeles,...
December 28, 2023 Staff Writer
The incident occurred within the 33400 block of PCH The County Medical Examiner’s office disclosed the identity of a motorcyclist...
December 27, 2023 Staff Writer
The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...
December 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Company Allegedly Took Actions Which Could’ve Mistook it for Law Enforcement By Zach Armstrong Gates Security, a West Coast...
December 27, 2023 Staff Writer
Attendees Can Opt to Merely Dip Their Toes, Take a Brisk Plunge, or Venture for a 300-Yard Swim Around the...
