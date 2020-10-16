Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa Monica home, is virtual staging changing the selling market, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft
October 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes
October 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking...
Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars
October 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend
PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing
SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...
Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden
October 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Los Angeles Home-Sharing Ordinance Enforcement Enhancements
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angels City Council has enhanced its home sharing ordinance to help identify unregistered or improperly registered sites When Los...
LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...Read more
POPULAR
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...Read more