Vista Grande Dr. Estate With Stunning Ocean Views Lists for Nearly $25M

An Infinity-Edge Pool Blends Into the Horizon, While a Lush Lawn and Outdoor Entertaining Areas Overlook a Canyon

A Palisades estate designed by acclaimed architect Ardie Tavangarian with clear and stunning ocean views has entered the market for $24.5 million, according to a post by Compass.

Situated at 1051 Vista Grande Drive, the property spans over 11,000 square feet on 1.3 acres, offering breathtaking views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Los Angeles cityscape in addition to the Pacific Ocean.

Located at the end of an exclusive cul-de-sac and built across two lots, the residence boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a secluded primary suite with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, panoramic ocean vistas, and a spa-inspired bathroom featuring a soaking tub, steam shower, and custom glass elements.

The home emphasizes an indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with accordion glass doors connecting living areas to expansive patios and a sprawling yard. An infinity-edge pool blends into the horizon, while a lush lawn and outdoor entertaining areas overlook a canyon.

Amenities include a state-of-the-art screening room, a wellness center, a gym with motorized steel doors opening to a private garden, and a temperature-controlled wine room with a tasting area. The lower level houses a library, additional seating spaces, and a private housekeeper’s suite with a laundry room. A four-car garage and Zen-inspired landscaping complete the property.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1051-vista-grande-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1715479332535807801/.