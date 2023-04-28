Vocal Ensemble To Perform Eclectic Concert in Palisades

Chanticleer Will Perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church With Multiple Musical Arrangements.

By Zach Armstrong

A Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble is bringing a concert that covers over five centuries of music to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church on Friday.

Labyrinths, presented by Chanticleer, will feature arrangements of music from artists such as Josquin des Prez, Caroline Shaw, Stephen Paulus, Christoper Harris, Joni Mitchell and Harold Arlen. The concert will also include traditional spirituals and folksongs.

Chanticleer was founded in 1978 in San Francisco by singer and musicologist Louis Botto. The ensemble has garnered Grammy Awards for its recording of Sir John Tavener’s “Lamentations & Praises”. It also received the Dale Warland/Chorus America Commissioning Award and the ASCAP/Chorus America Award for Adventurous Programming.

Single tickets go for $35 per person or $10 per student with an I.D. Those under 16 get free entry. Will call opens at 6:45 p.m., reserved section seating for Music Guild subscribers and non-reserved open seating for ticket holders begins at 7 p.m. while remaining tickets go on sale at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at https://musicguildonline.org/program.shtml. More information can be found by reaching music-info@stmatthews.com.