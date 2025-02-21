WESTSIDE BALLET COLLABORATES WITH THE BALLET AGENCY FOR FIRE RELIEF DANCERS

Over 70 dancers impacted by the LA Wildfires supported with dancewear donations and relief funds

SANTA MONICA, CA — (February 19, 2024) In response to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires, Westside Ballet of Santa Monica has partnered with The Ballet Agency to support over 70 dancers ranging in age from 2 to 75—who were impacted by the devastating fires. These dancers, including students, professional, and recreational dancers, faced the loss of their homes and essential dancewear needed for their training and passion.

To help them rebuild, Westside Ballet and The Ballet Agency are hosting a Dancewear Drive on February 22nd and 23rd at Westside Ballet. The event will allow dancers and their families affected by the fires to collect the dancewear they need at no cost, ensuring they can continue their training without the added burden of replacing their essential gear.

Through a collaborative effort, The Ballet Agency, led by professional ballerina Brittany Cavaco, coordinated a successful drive to collect new and gently used dancewear from major dance brands, including Bloch, Discount Dance, Capezio, Blue Water Dance, Freed, Suffolk, and Orza, collectively contributing over $30,000 worth of new items. Additionally, the ballet community organized personalized collections from dance studios and companies nationwide, ensuring that each dancer received the right size and gear to return to the studio and stage.

Westside Ballet is working closely with The Ballet Agency to make the Dancewear Drive possible. The ballet community continues to help rebuild these dancers’ wardrobes and support their ongoing training.

“Dance is more than just a passion for these dancers—it’s their lifeline. We wanted to make sure that no dancer would have to face the additional stress of replacing their gear in the wake of such a devastating loss,” said Brittany Cavaco. “We are so thankful to the brands and the ballet community who responded so generously. Together, we’re helping these dancers rebuild.”

Westside Ballet’s Fire Relief Efforts



Westside Ballet has been deeply involved in providing relief to its impacted families, launching its own fundraising initiatives to support the affected dancers and their families. The organization’s efforts include:

GoFundMe Campaign : Westside Ballet successfully raised $75,000 through a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing short-term relief to dance families in need.



: Westside Ballet successfully raised $75,000 through a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing short-term relief to dance families in need. Fire Relief Scholarship Fund: In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, Westside Ballet

created a Fire Relief Scholarship Fund, which will continue to assist impacted families with tuition fees, dancewear, and performance costs. This fund will help dancers continue their training and take part in future productions. Donations to the Fire Relief Scholarship Fund can be made via Venmo @westsideballetofsantamonica.



“We are incredibly grateful to The Ballet Agency for their incredible efforts in organizing the donation drive and to the entire dance community for their support,” said Martine Harley, Artistic Director of Westside Ballet. “These initiatives reflect the strength and unity of our community in times of crisis.”

About The Ballet Agency



Founded by professional ballerina Brittany Cavaco, The Ballet Agency is a global consulting and

marketing company that elevates ballet in entertainment. With world-class artists and a full-scale

production team, they bring dance to life in TV, film, brand campaigns, and live performances—offering expertise in concept development, casting, choreography, styling, and movement direction. Committed to giving back, The Ballet Agency also supports the dance community through fundraising, donations, and accessible education, shaping the future of ballet.



For more information or to contribute, please contact info@the-ballet-agency.com.



About Westside Ballet of Santa Monica



Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, known for its inclusive

approach to dance education and its emphasis on Balanchine-style training. Westside Ballet provides high-caliber pre-professional training and performance opportunities for its students, while also making dance accessible to children and families in the community. The company’s renowned Nutcracker performance is the longest-running in Southern California, and the organization continues to serve as a cornerstone of the local arts community.



For more information or to donate to the Fire Relief Scholarship Fund, please visit

www.westsideballet.com or send donations via Venmo @westsideballetofsantamonica.