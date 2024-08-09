Westside Ballet Hosts Belly Dance Workshops and Performances Featuring World-Famous Ansuya

Photo: Courtesy of Westside Ballet

Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will host a Cabaret Soirée on August 16 and 17, starring the renowned Bellydance Superstar Ansuya. The event, held at the Westside Ballet Black Box Theatre, features performances by special guests and Middle-Eastern musicians. Notable performers include Amber Gamal, Soraya Jamal, Ayoon of Paradise, Elizabeth Strong, Jasmine, Devon, Farasha, Lena, Samira, and Arturo.

In addition to the evening performances, Ansuya will lead a series of workshops from August 12 to 15. These workshops are open to women of all backgrounds and dance experience, making them ideal for mothers, daughters, and friends. The workshops celebrate themes of womanism and feminism and are held in partnership with the Santa Monica College Dance Department.

Ansuya, born in Ojai, California, is a distinguished actress, model, and professional belly dancer with a diverse heritage, including French, Irish, English, Welsh, Dutch, Scotch, German, and East Indian roots. She has appeared in Star Trek: Voyager and numerous other TV shows. Reflecting on her journey, Ansuya says, “Through each stage of my development as a woman, Bellydance has offered me gifts to enhance my femininity and light the way toward a sacred expression of sensuality. Now I’m honored to light a path for others as my teachers did for me!”

Ansuya has produced over fifteen exercise and training DVDs, won three Golden Belly Awards, and received the Best Cabaret Bellydancer of the Year Award from the International Academy of Middle Eastern Dance. She has modeled in Japan and Hawaii, appeared in commercials for Toshiba, FOX Sports Promo, and World Gym, and on television shows such as Judging Amy, Days of Our Lives, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In addition to the performances, Ansuya will lead workshops from August 12 to 15, open to women of all dance backgrounds. These workshops, celebrating womanism and feminism, are conducted in partnership with the Santa Monica College Dance Department. Pricing is $525 for the full week of four three-hour sessions or $150 per day.

Tickets for the performances are available on Eventbrite:

For more information about the workshops and to register, visit WSB Bellydance.

Westside Ballet Academy of Dance is located at 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. For inquiries, call 310-828-2018.

in News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Chinese Retailer MINISO Opening Soon on Promenade

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Founded in 2013 by Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu, MINISO prides itself in the affordability of its “trendy lifestyle products.” By Zach Armstrong Soon,...
News

Golda Zahra to perform Liu in concert gala performance of Turandot

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
News, Video

(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @palisadesnews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Against Character Actor Gabriel Olds

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West...

Photo: LAFD
News, Upbeat

LAFD Honors Firefighters for Life-Saving Rescue in Palisades

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Despite Challenging Topography, Which Hindered Communication, the Firefighters Successfully Located the Hiker The Los Angeles Fire Department honored a group...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Capture” Operation Initiated to Rescue Lost Hiker on Palisades Trail

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Due to the Precarious Location, the Rescue Team Opted for a ‘Capture’ Operation Instead of a Standard Hoist A hiker...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...
Hard, News

Invasive Plant Species Found in Temescal Gateway Park

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Invasive Plant Was Introduced to the U.S. As an Ornamental Vine in the Late 1800s By Zach Armstrong Recent...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
News, Video

(Video) Construction Underway for Santa Monica’s New Skating Rink

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10 @palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Instagram: @santamonicaartmuseum
News, Upbeat

SMAM Extends “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Exhibit Through August

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR